Musician claims exploitation in Hyundai ad event

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor is a teaser image of the carmaker`s independent brand Genesis G70. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor has been mired in an accusation by musicians in South Korea claiming they were exploited in an event for the launch of the automaker’s Genesis G70 sedan.One of the musicians, using a nickname “Ludwig,” said in a post on a local online community that around 100 musicians including guitarists, vocalists and string players participated in a three-day production on Aug. 25-27 that was to be used for a part of a music video by pop artist Andra Day.They were given a chance to play their instruments along with the promise of a ticket for the pop artist’s concert in Seoul for participating free of charge.The musician claimed that during the course of the taping, the carmaker’s new Genesis G70 was featured without prior notice given to participating musicians. The event was not directly organized by Hyundai Motor.“We were not informed of any of the part (of the Genesis G70 being used) being product placement advertisement (in the music video). We were deeply hurt.”The musician is seeking to take legal action.A person close to one of the participants told The Korea Herald that they were requested to sign a confidentiality agreement and other legal documents, adding that they were afraid of talking to press because of the documents they signed.Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor said the event organizer appears to have mishandled the event and that the company has taken due measures to seek for the participants’ understanding.The letter of confidentiality was to keep features on the Genesis G70 secret, the official added.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)