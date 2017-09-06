Residents' views to be counted at same weight as others in survey on reactors' fate

NATIONAL

The opinions of residents around the construction site of two nuclear power reactors will be counted with the same weight as those of other citizens when deciding whether to continue or scrap the project, officials said Wednesday.



Residents have demanded that their opinions be given added weight in the survey to determine the fate of the Shingori-5 and Shingori-6 reactors under construction in the southeastern city of Ulsan, stressing that they are the ones directly affected by the project.



But a state commission overseeing the survey said that it decided not to accept the demand because the move would hurt the poll's reliability and it would be difficult to determine who is defined as a resident eligible for added weight.



(Yonhap)

Residents have called for resuming the project, seeing it as a boon for regional economy. But environmentalists and others called to scrap it, saying the country should lessen its dependence on nuclear energy.Ending the project was one of President Moon Jae-in's campaign promises. But rather than carrying out the pledge, Moon said he would first seek public opinion on his idea and formed the independent commission to collect public opinion.Since last Friday, a telephone survey has been under way to gather the views of 20,000 people. As of Tuesday night, a total of 14,379 people have responded to the survey, and the number is expected to reach 20,000 around Sunday, officials said.Of them, the commission plans to select 500 as a jury that will be provided with more information on the issue and will participate in debates and hearings.The jury will also spend three days together in a camp for final debates from Oct. 13-15. Three surveys will be conducted on the jury before, during and at the end of the camp. Based on the results, the commission will unveil its recommendation on Oct. 20.The proposal to scrap the reactors' construction sparked heated debate in a country that relies on nuclear reactors for about a third of its electricity. Proponents say the country should phase out nuclear power for safety and environmental reasons, but opponents say it will lead to a shortage in the power supply and a spike in electricity bills. (Yonhap)