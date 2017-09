NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 50-year old immigration broker is facing prison for swindling money out of foreign residents, a local media outlet reported Tuesday.The Daejeon District Court on Friday sentenced the broker to one year in prison and ordered him to pay 18 million won ($15,900) in compensation to a victim, News1 reported.In April 2015 at a grocery store in Daejeon, the broker allegedly approached a Syrian man and talked him into paying 14 million won to have his wife and children enter Korea, which was a false claim.The man is charged with swindling 40 million won out of five foreign residents.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)