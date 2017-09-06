Camarata promises musical magic with ‘Cinderella’

LIFE&STYLE

Camarata Music Company will return to the stage for its annual musical production with the 2013 Broadway revival of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” this month.



The music includes Broadway favorites including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Stepsisters’ Lament,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” as well as real onstage magic.



“It’s a great opportunity for expats to get immersed in the musical environment in Korea, and for Koreans to enjoy an intercultural production directed by local expats,” said Kayne Edwards, the show’s music director.



The performances come the week after Camarata Chorale’s “Pops” concert, a choral performance of songs ranging from musical numbers to Billy Joel and the B52s.



“Cinderella” will be performed in English with Korean subtitles. The performances are on Sept. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Sept. 17 and 24 at 4 p.m. at Cheongdam Hall in the King Kong Building near Apgujeong Rodeo Station.



“Pops” starts 7 p.m. at Seoul International Baptist Church on Saturday.



Tickets for either show are 20,000 won in advance or 30,000 won at the door. Reservations are available at tickets.camaratamusic.com.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)