Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Korean stocks down late Wednesday morning

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 6, 2017 - 11:36
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2017 - 11:36
South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning on overnight losses from Wall Street coupled with the rising concern over North Korean provocations.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 6.99 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,319.63 as of 11:20 a.m.

Carmakers lost ground, with Hyundai Motor Co. falling 2.17 percent and its sister Kia Motors moving down 3.81 percent. Hyundai Mobis, the country's largest car parts producer, shed 2.1 percent.
 
(Yonhap)

No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom backtracked 2.22 percent, and KT stepped down 0.99 percent. LG Uplus, the smallest player in the telecoms market, dropped 3.64 percent.

South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix, on the other hand, shot up 2.15 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,131.50 won against the US dollar, down 0.40 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114