PM pledges to break 'glass ceiling' against women

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Wednesday that South Korea will continue to work hard to end gender discrimination against women, calling the so-called glass ceiling a "useless barrier" impeding the advancement of human society.



Speaking at an international conference of female financial specialists, Lee pointed out the big strides that South Korea has made to help expand women's participation in all sectors of the society despite the ancient Confucian perception regarding women as inferior to men.



One of the participants in the conference was Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the first woman to head the lending agency.



Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (R) is seated next to Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at an international conference of female financial specialists in Seoul on Sept. 6, 2017. (Yonhap)

"It's been many years since more female students go to college than male students. ... Women have already been on par with them in education, medicine, diplomatic and judicial communities," Lee said. "The number of public servants has already reached 51 percent men and 49 percent women."Lee also said that the ratio of women among lawmakers and senior government officials has also been on a steady rise, with three of the five major political parties having female leaders.The new government of President Moon Jae-in filled more than 30 percent of its first Cabinet members with women, he said."South Korea has steadily worked hard to realize gender equality," Lee said. "The new government of South Korea is trying to remove discrimination against women in employment, pay and promotions. ... The glass ceiling is a useless barrier that impedes the advancement of the country and the human society." (Yonhap)