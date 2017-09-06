N. Korean diplomats tussle with defectors: RFA

NATIONAL

This photo, taken in September 2015, shows INKAHRD leader Ma Young-ae staging an anti-Pyongyang rally in front of the North Korean Representative to the U.N. (Yonhap)

North Korean diplomats stationed at the United Nations in New York had a scuffle recently with North Korean defectors who were staging an anti-Pyongyang rally in front of their mission, a US broadcaster reported Wednesday.On Monday, Ma Young-ae, head of the London-based International North Korea's Association for Human Rights and Democracy, and some other INKAHRD members picketed before the North Korean Representative to the UN condemning the North's latest nuclear test and the Kim Jong-un regime, Radio Free Asia said.North Korean diplomats, who were on their way to work, reportedly heaped insults on the protesters, and pushed their way through them as their entry was blocked, the broadcaster said.A defector, who participated in the rally on crutches, is said to have been injured after falling back amid the scuffle, according to the broadcaster.Several policemen rushed to the scene due to the clash, but no one is known to have been arrested for it, the broadcaster said. (Yonhap)