Seoul, Washington defense chiefs agree to strengthen deployment of US strategic assets

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

Defense chiefs of Seoul and Washington agreed on Tuesday to strengthen the regular deployment of US strategic military assets in response to North Korea's latest nuclear test.The South Korean defense ministry said Defense Minister Song Young-moo and US Defense Secretary James Mattis reached the agreement during their phone conversation Tuesday evening."The two defense chiefs agreed to strengthen the regular deployment of US strategic assets and joint military exercises on and around the Korean Peninsula, in order to bolster the combined defense posture and deter North Korean provocations," the ministry said in a statement.North Korea had its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sunday.Song and Mattis also agreed that the international community should fully implement current sanctions on North Korea in place, and also adopt new punitive measures.The two also noted that North Korea's military provocations will only further isolate the country in the international community, and called on Pyongyang to engage in sincere denuclearization talks. (Yonhap)