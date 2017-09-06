Seoul Mayor to host forum for South Asian residents

LIFE&STYLE

Mayor Park Won-soon (Yonhap)

Seoul Metropolitan Government is inviting residents of South Asia to raise issues and problems they experience living here at a Seoul Town Meeting attended by Mayor Park Won-soon on Sept. 16.Seoul has been holding town meetings for foreign residents of Seoul for about a decade. The aim is for expats to voice their problems so that Seoul can develop policies to address them.The event will be in Korea with English simultaneous translation. As well as the mayor, South Asian ambassadors and about 100 South Asian expats are expected to attend.The meeting will run from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Seoul Global Center’s International Hall at the center’s building in Jongno. Registration is required for those who wish to attend. To do so, contact (02) 2075-4117 or email donghoon@seoul.go.kr with your name, nationality, phone number, email address and, if relevant, the organization to which you belong.(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)