Seoul Mayor to host forum for South Asian residents

Seoul has been holding town meetings for foreign residents of Seoul for about a decade. The aim is for expats to voice their problems so that Seoul can develop policies to address them.
|Mayor Park Won-soon (Yonhap)
The meeting will run from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Seoul Global Center’s International Hall at the center’s building in Jongno. Registration is required for those who wish to attend. To do so, contact (02) 2075-4117 or email donghoon@seoul.go.kr with your name, nationality, phone number, email address and, if relevant, the organization to which you belong.
