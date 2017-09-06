LG opens pop-up shops to promote V30

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday said it kicked off full-fledged marketing in South Korea for its new flagship, the LG V30, ahead of its release slated for later this month.



The South Korean tech giant said it displayed the LG V30 at 3,000 retail shops throughout the country, along with 13 exclusive pop-up shops at five major cities, including Seoul, Busan and Daegu.



Showcased last month, the LG V30 features the V series' first organic light-emitting diode display and top-notch camera.



(Yonhap)

The device is also the first to adopt the Korean-language edition of Google Assistant.LG Electronics said the preorders for the device will start Sept. 14.The company is anticipated to stage aggressive marketing projects as the LG V30 is set to play a crucial role in revitalizing its ailing handset business. LG's mobile arm has been suffering operating losses for nine consecutive quarters.Official sales will start Sept. 21, the same day as the release of the Galaxy Note 8 from its archrival Samsung Electronics Co. (Yonhap)