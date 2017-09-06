Credit finance firms' combined profit falls 7.3% in H1

BUSINESS

South Korea's credit finance firms saw their combined net profit fall 7.3 percent on-year for the first half of this year, hit by a rise in loan-loss provisions, data showed Wednesday.The combined net income of 78 credit finance companies was 890.1 billion won ($786.9 million) for the January-June period, compared with 959.7 billion won a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service.The companies include capital financing firms and leasing companies, but exclude credit card firms, the FSS said.Their average loan delinquency ratio stood at 2.07 percent as of the end of June, down 0.04 percentage point from the end of last year.Credit financing companies' assets totaled 124.7 trillion won at the end of June, up 10.6 percent from the end of last year, according to the data. (Yonhap)