Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Man nabbed for stabbing woman in parking lot

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Sep 5, 2017 - 22:12
  • Updated : Sep 5, 2017 - 22:12
A man in his 50s was arrested by police for stabbing a woman in southern Seoul a day before, Yonhap News Agency reported late Tuesday. 

(Yonhap)

Police said the 51-year-old suspect, identified by his surname Kim, stabbed a 57-year-old woman surnamed Shin at around 1:20 p.m. Monday at a parking lot in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

Shin did not sustain fatal injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital. She reportedly owns a store within the building nearby where she was attacked.

Kim told police the two had begun dating in May 2011 and that he attacked her after she suggested breaking up in March, which he confirmed was the reason behind the stabbing.

Police will request an arrest warrant for the suspect on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder. Police will also interview Shin as soon as she recovers. 

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heralcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114