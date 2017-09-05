Man nabbed for stabbing woman in parking lot

|(Yonhap)
Police said the 51-year-old suspect, identified by his surname Kim, stabbed a 57-year-old woman surnamed Shin at around 1:20 p.m. Monday at a parking lot in Seocho-gu, Seoul.
Shin did not sustain fatal injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital. She reportedly owns a store within the building nearby where she was attacked.
Kim told police the two had begun dating in May 2011 and that he attacked her after she suggested breaking up in March, which he confirmed was the reason behind the stabbing.
Police will request an arrest warrant for the suspect on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder. Police will also interview Shin as soon as she recovers.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heralcorp.com)