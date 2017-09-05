Moon says it is not right time for talks with North

NATIONAL

Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday he will not reject any form of talks with North Korea if necessary to resolve the nuclear standoff, but this is not the right time.He made the remarks in a written interview with TASS Russian News Agency ahead of his visit to Russia's Vladivostok on Wednesday to attend a regional forum known as the Eastern Economic Forum. He is also set to hold bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.He said the North's recent nuclear test was a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions, but reaffirmed his commitment to the peaceful resolution of the issue."The situation is frustrating and difficult, but our government will consistently move forward its policy of realizing peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula with patience and a long-term perspective.""We do not seek to topple the North Korean regime or seek unification by absorption. We seek to form an economic community where the South and the North will co-prosper and this will also contribute to the development of the Russian Far East," he said. (Yonhap)