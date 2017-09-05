N. Korea calls nuclear test ‘gift package’ for US

NATIONAL

North Korea on Tuesday called its recent nuclear test and other provocations a “gift package” for the United States.





Han Tae-song, the North’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, was addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament two days after Pyongyang conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test to date.“The recent self-defense measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US,” Han was quoted as saying by Reuters. The DPRK is short for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.“The US will receive more gift packages from my country as long as it relies on reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK,” Han said. (Yonhap)