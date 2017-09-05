Slugger becomes 5th with back-to-back 40-homer seasons

SPORTS

Choi Jeong of the SK Wyverns launches a three-run home run off the Hanwha Eagles during the clubs` Korea Baseball Organization game at Incheon SK Happy Dream Park in June. (Yonhap)

SK Wyverns' third baseman Choi Jeong on Tuesday became the fifth player in South Korean baseball to hit 40 home runs in back-to-back seasons.Choi launched his 40th homer of the 2017 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season off Song Seung-jun of the Lotte Giants in the bottom of the first at Incheon SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, west of Seoul.Choi is the league leader in homers this season. Last year, Choi tied former NC Dinos' first baseman Eric Thames for the KBO high of 40 home runs.Four other players before Choi smacked 40 or more home runs in consecutive seasons. Lee Seung-yuop of the Samsung Lions and Shim Jung-soo of the Hyundai Unicorns both did it in 2002 and 2003. Park Byung-ho accomplished that feat for the Nexen Heroes in 2014 and 2015. Thames did the same for the Dinos in 2015 and 2016.Wilin Rosario of the Hanwha Eagles is trailing Choi by six home runs this year. The Wyverns will have 15 games remaining this season after Tuesday. (Yonhap)