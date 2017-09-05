[Photo News] Bayer kicks off health care startup acceleration program

BAYER KICKS OFF STARTUP PROGRAM -- German pharmaceutical giant Bayer kicked off Tuesday its Grants4Apps Accelerator program, which aims to support innovative digital health care startups worldwide. This year, the company selected four startups to receive 50,000 euros ($59,400) in funding and mentorship from the Bayer headquarters on business development and strategizing. This included South Korea’s Sky Labs (pictured above), which developed a heart rhythm detection wearable device to monitor signs of atrial fibrillation. (Bayer Korea)