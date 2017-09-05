Director Lee Chang-dong to return with film starring Yoo Ah-in

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Chang-dong (Yonhap)

Director Lee Chang-dong will direct a new film tentatively titled “Burning,” its production company Pine House Film said Tuesday.It will be the director’s new film in eight years since he released his last film “Poetry” in 2010.“Burning,” based on Japanese novel “Norwegian Wood” by Haruki Murakami, centers on Jong-su who tries to solve the mystery surrounding his lover Hae-mi.Yoo Ah-in is confirmed to play the role of Jong-su while the role of Hae-mi has not yet been filled. The movie will start filming in mid-September.Lee won Silver Lion for Best Direction at the 2002 Venice Film Festival for “Oasis” and the Best Screenplay award at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival for “Poetry.” He served as Minister of Culture and Tourism from 2003 to 2004 and was presented with the Legion d’Honneur in 2006.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)