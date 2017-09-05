Director Lee Chang-dong to return with film starring Yoo Ah-in

It will be the director’s new film in eight years since he released his last film “Poetry” in 2010.
“Burning,” based on Japanese novel “Norwegian Wood” by Haruki Murakami, centers on Jong-su who tries to solve the mystery surrounding his lover Hae-mi.
|Lee Chang-dong (Yonhap)
Lee won Silver Lion for Best Direction at the 2002 Venice Film Festival for “Oasis” and the Best Screenplay award at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival for “Poetry.” He served as Minister of Culture and Tourism from 2003 to 2004 and was presented with the Legion d’Honneur in 2006.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)