Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Director Lee Chang-dong to return with film starring Yoo Ah-in

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Sep 5, 2017 - 18:03
  • Updated : Sep 5, 2017 - 18:03
Director Lee Chang-dong will direct a new film tentatively titled “Burning,” its production company Pine House Film said Tuesday.

It will be the director’s new film in eight years since he released his last film “Poetry” in 2010.

“Burning,” based on Japanese novel “Norwegian Wood” by Haruki Murakami, centers on Jong-su who tries to solve the mystery surrounding his lover Hae-mi. 

Lee Chang-dong (Yonhap)
Yoo Ah-in is confirmed to play the role of Jong-su while the role of Hae-mi has not yet been filled. The movie will start filming in mid-September.

Lee won Silver Lion for Best Direction at the 2002 Venice Film Festival for “Oasis” and the Best Screenplay award at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival for “Poetry.” He served as Minister of Culture and Tourism from 2003 to 2004 and was presented with the Legion d’Honneur in 2006.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114