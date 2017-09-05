Oil emerges as most powerful tool to tame NK

NATIONAL

North Korean Prime Minister Park Bong-ju (3rd from R) talks with officials of an oil refinery in this photo released by the state-run Rodong Sinmun on March 21, 2016. (Yonhap)

In response to North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sunday, cutting oil supply to the communist regime is rising as one of the key measures that could have a crippling effect on the communist state’s economy.World leaders are calling for the strongest possible measures in retaliation against the recent test, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in also noted the need to increase the pressure on the North.“It is time for the UNSC to seriously consider fundamentally blocking North Korea’s foreign currency sources by cutting off crude oil supplies and banning its overseas labor,” he was quoted as saying in a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late Monday.While an oil embargo is viewed as one of the most stringent sanctions that could even “destroy” a state’s economy, it is not an easy option to be implemented, experts say.“All international sanctions against North Korea is practically done by China. Though it is hard to predict, it is unlikely that China would completely stop its oil export to its communist ally,” a researcher, who declined to be named, at the Korea Institute for National Unification told The Korea Herald.North Korea is known to import about 1 million tons of crude and petroleum products from China according to data from the US Energy Information Administration. It is presumed that some 300,000 tons of crude oil is also shipped from Russia. China has neither confirmed nor denied its oil trade with the North.The EIA estimates that the communist state’s oil consumption last year averaged at 15,000 barrels a day, which is extremely small compared with almost 2.6 million barrels a day in South Korea and 12.5 million in China.The United States is moving to impose the “strongest possible measures” and is currently working to present a draft of the new sanctions resolution to the council to be negotiated in the coming days, with a view of voting on it next Monday.“Only the strongest sanctions will enable us to resolve this problem through diplomacy,” UN envoy Nikki Haley said, adding that North Korea is “begging for war.”Diplomats said the new sanctions could possibly target oil supplies bound for the reclusive regime.However, China and Russia, the sole oil providers, are maintaining that the tension should be resolved through dialogue, while denouncing their rogue ally’s recent test.A temporary or partial ban is possible, but the Chinese government would definitely refuse to cut off oil exports completely or permanently to North Korea, a Chinese cabinet adviser, Shi Yinhong was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg report Monday.One of the reasons for their rejection of the move could be fears that an economic collapse in neighboring North Korea would lead to chaos and a more dangerous security crisis on the Korean Peninsula.North Korea appears to be aware of the possibility of additional international sanctions. It already set a goal in April to increase its oil reserves to 1 million tons, Japan’s Tokyo Shimbun reported.The amount accounts for about half to two-thirds of the North’s annual imports of the crude oil and petroleum products, it added.Since 2006, when Pyongyang first tested its nuclear device, the UN council has imposed seven sets of sanctions but the recalcitrant regime has repeatedly found ways to circumvent the measures.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)