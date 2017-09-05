KT&G offers W3b to young entrepreneurs

|From left: KT&G chief of sustainability management HQ Lee Sang-hak, Social Solidarity Bank CEO Kim Yong-deog and Underdogs CEO Kim Jeong-heon sign the KT&G SangSang Startup Camp memorandum of understanding at Seoul Innovation Park on Tuesday. (KT&G)
KT&G signed an agreement Tuesday with Social Sustainability Bank and Underdogs to start the fund.
The company will be recruiting participants through Sept. 20 on the project’s website (www.ktngstartupcamp.com), with informational sessions on Sept. 13 and 15. The chosen entrepreneurs will take part in a 14-week training program, and receive coaching and mentoring.
The top team will receive 30 billion won in startup funds, a chance to travel abroad for benchmarking and financial support in leasing office space.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)