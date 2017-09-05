Samsung SDI technician to join international off-road motor race

BUSINESS

Samsung SDI battery technician Kim Sun-ho celebrates coming in third at a national qualifier held in June. (Samsung SDI)

A technician at South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI will join an international motorcycle race slated for early summer next year.Kim Sun-ho, assistant manager at a battery production line, is one of the three players in Team South Korea and one of 60 competitors from 20 countries who will take part in the International GS Trophy 2018 in Mongolia sponsored by BMW Motorrad. The nine-day challenge involves a 2,000-kilometer off-road motorcycle race for seven days,Mesmerized by the off-road experience, the 35-year-old went through training for six months to prepare for a national GS Trophy qualifier. The training helped him hone his motorcycle skills and drop 10 percent of body fat.His efforts paid off, as Kim was ranked third out of 24 applicants at the national qualifier held from June 17-18 in North Chungcheong Province.Team South Korea has competed in the motorcycle race since 2014, six years after the biannual racing event first started in 2008 in Tunisia.By Son Ji-hyoung