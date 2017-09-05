Samsung SDI technician to join international off-road motor race

Kim Sun-ho, assistant manager at a battery production line, is one of the three players in Team South Korea and one of 60 competitors from 20 countries who will take part in the International GS Trophy 2018 in Mongolia sponsored by BMW Motorrad. The nine-day challenge involves a 2,000-kilometer off-road motorcycle race for seven days,
|Samsung SDI battery technician Kim Sun-ho celebrates coming in third at a national qualifier held in June. (Samsung SDI)
His efforts paid off, as Kim was ranked third out of 24 applicants at the national qualifier held from June 17-18 in North Chungcheong Province.
Team South Korea has competed in the motorcycle race since 2014, six years after the biannual racing event first started in 2008 in Tunisia.
