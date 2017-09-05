Go to Mobile Version

[Monitor] Korea‘s longest submarine tunnel being constructed

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Sep 5, 2017 - 16:04
  • Updated : Sep 5, 2017 - 16:04

Boryeong and Taean will be connected with the country’s longest submarine tunnel as well as a bridge, together spanning some 14.1 kilometers, in South Chungcheong Province.

The construction plan is part of a tourism project pushed by the region that would include new large-scale resorts envisioned by Daemyung Group and Lotte Group.

The construction is currently 38 percent and 67 percent complete for the tunnel and the bridge respectively.

When completed, the tunnel will be the longest in South Korea and fifth longest in the world.

The bridge will be opened first in December 2019, and the tunnel in December 2021.

