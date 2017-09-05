‘A Taxi Driver’ submitted to the Academy for Best Foreign Language Film

The section allows only one entry per country. Korean films were submitted for the section every year but none of them made it to the final nominees. In 2016, “The Age of Shadows” was submitted for the section.
|(Showbox)
"A Taxi Driver" tells the story of a cabbie who took a German journalist to the center of the Gwangju pro-democracy movement in May 1980. Since it was released on Aug. 2, the film has drawn more than 11.89 million cinemagoers as of Monday.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)