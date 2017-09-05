Korean defense firms to showcase signature weapons at Polish expo

NATIONAL

About a dozen South Korean defense manufacturers will promote their signature products at an international defense exhibition that kicked off Tuesday in Poland, Seoul officials said.The 25th International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO will run till Friday in the central Polish city of Kielce, bringing together 650 defense companies from 35 countries across the globe.South Korea has been designated as the expo's lead nation in charge of making an opening speech and hosting of a joint seminar, according to the Ministry of National Defense and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.A total of 14 Korean defense contractors, including Hanwha Defense Systems and LIG Nex 1, will participate in the exposition, featuring signature weapons, such as the Raybolt medium-range anti-tank guided missile called Hyungung, as well as the K2 Black Panther, the country's main battle tank, they said."Poland is a key Central European country with which South Korea has a strategic partnership and is increasing defense ties," the ministry said.On Wednesday (local time), South Korea and Poland will host a joint seminar on the sidelines of the exhibition, sharing the two countries' experience of defense manufacturing with other participating countries.South Korea will also stage four performances featuring the country's national martial arts taekwondo, according to the ministry.The DAPA chief plans to hold meetings with the heads of other foreign delegations to discuss defense industry cooperation. (Yonhap)