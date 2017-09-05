Kakao to launch smart speaker this month

BUSINESS

South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp. on Tuesday showcased its smart speaker, Kakao Mini, which will officially hit shelves later this month.



Kakao, which also holds the country's No. 2 portal Daum under its wing, said the Kakao Mini will come with its artificial intelligence platform, Kakao I, along with voice recognition and software that can understand natural languages.



The Kakao Mini is equipped with four high-end microphones to accurately capture users' speech. As the device can connect to other speakers via Bluetooth, users are able to utilize features of the Kakao Mini through other premium audio systems as well.



(Yonhap)

The speaker also connects to the KakaoTalk messenger, allowing users to check and send messages. The device automatically updates software to continuously provide users with new features, Kakao added.Preorders for the Kakao Mini will kick off in South Korea later this month. (Yonhap)