Black Pink’s Japan debut tops Oricon chart

ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

Black Pink’s popularity is growing in Japan, with its debut EP “BLACKPINK” notching the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly CD chart.The EP, which was released Wednesday, sold 39,000 copies in a week to top the Japanese chart.Black Pink became the second Korean artist to top Oricon’s weekly CD chart with its debut album. It was also the third foreign-based artist to do so.YG Entertainment’s girl group has enjoyed a successful Japan debut, topping the daily chart for two days in a row before cracking the weekly chart.About 200,000 fans applied to attend the group’s debut showcase at Budokan in Tokyo in July.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)