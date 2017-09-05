Go to Mobile Version

Black Pink’s Japan debut tops Oricon chart

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Sep 5, 2017 - 16:00
  • Updated : Sep 5, 2017 - 16:00
Black Pink’s popularity is growing in Japan, with its debut EP “BLACKPINK” notching the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s weekly CD chart.

The EP, which was released Wednesday, sold 39,000 copies in a week to top the Japanese chart. 

(YG Entertainment)


Black Pink became the second Korean artist to top Oricon’s weekly CD chart with its debut album. It was also the third foreign-based artist to do so.

YG Entertainment’s girl group has enjoyed a successful Japan debut, topping the daily chart for two days in a row before cracking the weekly chart.

About 200,000 fans applied to attend the group’s debut showcase at Budokan in Tokyo in July.
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

