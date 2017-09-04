N. Korean delegation heads to Russia for regional forum involving S. Korean leader

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A North Korean delegation left for Russia Monday, the North's state media reported, for a regional economic forum that will also involve a South Korean government delegation headed by President Moon Jae-in.The North Korean delegation, led by Kim Yong-jae, minister of external economic relations, left for Vladivostok for the Third Oriental Economic Forum, the North's Korean Central News Agency reported.The forum, better known as the Eastern Economic Forum, will be held Wednesday and Thursday.Moon is scheduled to head there Wednesday for a two-day visit that will include a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The South Korean president earlier noted he expected to see North Korean officials at the forum. He did not say whether he planned to hold talks with any of them.Moon's trip to Russia is partly aimed at winning Moscow's support for new and stronger sanctions against the communist North for its latest nuclear test staged Sunday.The nuclear test, the sixth of its kind, has prompted strong condemnation from nearly all regional powers, including China, the North's only communist ally. (Yonhap)