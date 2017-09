NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to hold talks with his Russian counterpart and Germany chancellor later Monday in telephone conversations widely expected to focus on ways to rein in North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile provocations, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.Moon will first hold a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at 9:30 p.m. (Seoul time).His call with Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin at 11:30 p.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae.The scheduled discussions with Putin and Merkel come one day after the North staged its sixth and apparently most powerful nuclear test so far on Sunday.The latest nuclear test, following its fifth test in September 2016, prompted strong condemnations from a series of nations, including China, the North's only communist ally. (Yonhap)