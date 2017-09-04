Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins W470b order for 5 oil tankers

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sep 4, 2017 - 17:12
  • Updated : Sep 4, 2017 - 17:12
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipyard here, said Monday that it has secured a 470 billion won ($420 million) order to build five very large crude carriers.

Under the deal with Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., South Korea's top shipping firm, Daewoo Shipbuilding, said it will deliver the vessels by September 2019.

Last week, Hyundai Merchant said it plans to spend 470 billion won to buy five new VLCCs and 182 billion won to acquire two container vessels.
 
Seoul-based headquarters of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (Yonhap)

In April, the two signed a letter of intent for the potential deal.

The Daewoo-Hyundai deal is the first under a government-initiated program to revive the shipping industry.

Daewoo Shipbuilding was saved from bankruptcy after its creditors arranged a 6.7 trillion won rescue package. Winning new orders is critical for the shipbuilder who needs to solve its liquidity problems. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114