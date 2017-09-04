NK may fire ICBM on standard trajectory toward Pacific: Seoul

NATIONAL

North Korea may fire an intercontinental ballistic missile on a standard trajectory toward the North Pacific around its key anniversary following its sixth nuclear test, South Korea's spy agency said Monday.The National Intelligence Service told lawmakers in a closed session that Pyongyang may lob the missile around the anniversary of the regime's foundation slated for Saturday or the establishment of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Oct. 10.North Korea fired ballistic missiles, including two ICBMs, in July at a lofted angle to prevent them from crossing over other countries including Japan. But Pyongyang lobbed a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan last week."There is a possibility that the North would fire an ICBM on a standard trajectory," the NIS was quoted as saying by lawmakers.North Korea claimed Sunday it had a successful test of an H-bomb that can be mounted on an ICBM. North Korea fired two ICBMs in July.The NIS said that the latest detonation was conducted in a northern tunnel of its nuclear site in the northeastern area where Pyongyang carried out three tests.Since 2006, the North has conducted six nuclear tests, including two last year. The 2006 test was conducted in an eastern tunnel, which was later closed, and the fifth bomb was detonated in an auxiliary tunnel from the northern one in September 2016."As North Korea has completed the construction of the third tunnel and another one is under construction, it can carry out another nuclear test at any time," the agency said.Pyongyang appears to raise tensions and bolster internal solidarity as it is set to mark the anniversary of the regime's establishment slated for Saturday and the creation of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Oct. 10., it added. (Yonhap)