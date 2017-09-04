Galaxy Note 8 may fetch over W1m in Korea

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a price tag of 1.09 million won ($962) here, industry sources said Monday, hovering above that of the device's predecessor.According to the sources, the 64 GB Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a factory price of 1.09 million won here, while that of the 256-GB edition is expected to be priced at 1.25 million won. The ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 with a 64GB capacity came with a tag of 989,800 won.Samsung Electronics said it has not finalized the price, saying the price tag will be revealed on Thursday.Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics' mobile business, said earlier it will be "extremely difficult" to keep the price lower than 1 million won in South Korea, expressing an apology for his earlier statement.Shortly after the showcase of the Galaxy Note 8 last month, Koh had said he wanted to keep the price lower than the psychologically significant level.LG Electronics Inc.'s new phablet, the LG V30, is expected to come with a price tag of $749.99 in the United States. No details of the South Korean price have been revealed so far, although industry watchers expect the tag to be higher than 900,000 won.Preorders for the Galaxy Note 8 will kick off on Thursday, providing the devices to early adopters on Sept. 15.The official release for the Galaxy Note 8 is slated for Sept. 21. LG Electronics Inc. also plans to start official sales of its new phablet the same day. (Yonhap)