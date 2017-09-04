Korea's mobile purchases hit record high in July

BUSINESS

Purchases made through mobile devices in South Korea hit a fresh record high in July as smartphones are widening their presence in the world's most wired country, government data showed Monday.



Mobile transactions through smartphones and tablets reached a record 4.01 trillion won ($3.6 billion) in July, up 35.1 percent from a year earlier, according to data from Statistics Korea.



The total amount of mobile transactions accounted for an all-time high of 62 percent of all online purchases made in July.



Mobile purchases in South Korea have been on a steep rise for years as people are increasingly making greater use of their smart devices, which are steadily replacing computers as a means to make online transactions.Mobile bookings for travel and movie tickets jumped 25.1 percent in July from a year earlier to 674.8 billion won, while sales of cosmetics increased 26.8 percent on-year to 315.4 billion won.Sales of clothes surged 31.6 percent over the year to 415.6 billion won, while 478.2 billion won worth of electronic goods was sold through smartphones, up 46 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)