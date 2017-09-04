Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korean stocks down late Monday morning on NK threat

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sep 4, 2017 - 11:31
  • Updated : Sep 4, 2017 - 11:31
South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning apparently as investors sought after safer assets on Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test staged over the weekend.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 16.47 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,341.22 as of 11:20 a.m.

On Sunday, Pyongyang announced it had successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile.
 
(Yonhap)

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics shed 0.56 percent, and top chipmaker SK hynix slid 1.02 percent. LG Electronics moved down 0.24 percent.

Chemical shares were also losers, with AmorePacific falling 0.17 percent and LG Household & Health Care decreasing 0.73 percent. LG Chem lost 0.4 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor and its sister Kia Motors lost 1.05 percent and 0.56 percent, respectively.

The local currency was trading at 1,131.15 won against the US dollar, down 8.35 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114