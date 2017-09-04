'Hitman's Bodyguards' lands at No. 1 in S. Korean box office

According to the computerized box office figures from the Korean Film Council, the R-rated film starring mega-stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek outdid its South Korean rival, "Midnight Runners," which gathered 286,097 views.
The Korean comedy-action movie, starring Park Seo-jun and Kang Ha-neul, revolves around two cadets at Korean National Police University who witness a kidnapping and track it down. Released on Aug. 9, it has sold a total of 5.37 million tickets.
|(Joy N Cinema)
It was closely followed by South Korean historical drama "A Taxi Driver" about a pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju seen from the eyes of two outsiders, which sold 238,044 tickets. The accumulated number of views for the movie starring Song Kang-ho reached 11.86 million in its fifth weekend in the box office.
"V.I.P.," the previous lead, slipped four notches to the fifth with only 135,532 admissions.
The R-rated action noir film is about a South Korean police detective who stubbornly tracks down a high-profile North Korea defector as the prime suspect of a serial murder case in South Korea, and South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials who try to hinder the investigation for their own agendas. The film, with a star-studded cast that includes Jang Dong-gun, Kim Myung-min and Lee Jong-suk, has collected 1.3 million views since its release on Aug. 23. (Yonhap)