Moon's approval rating drops slightly to 73.1 percent: survey

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stood at 73.1 percent as of last week, even though the number fell slightly from a week earlier due in part to tensions with North Korea and problems with his nominees for senior positions.



The Realmeter survey, conducted on 2,531 adults from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, showed that Moon's ratings fell 0.8 percentage point from a week earlier. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage point.



Those with negative views of his performance rose 2.1 percentage points to 21.8 percent.



The drop came as opposition parties stepped up attacks on his administration over its handling of tensions with the North, and ethics and other problems with his nominees for a Constitutional Court justice and minister for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups."However, positive views far outnumber negative views in all regions and age brackets," Realmeter said.By region, Moon had the highest approval ratings among citizens in the western city of Incheon with 79.9 percent, followed by the central city of Daejeon and surrounding areas with 74.3 percent, Seoul with 70.9 percent and the southern city of Busan and surrounding areas with 69.2 percent.He had the lowest rating among citizens in the city of Daegu and surrounding regions with 55.9 percent.The ruling Democratic Party also saw its approval ratings drop by 0.5 percentage point to 51.3 percent while the ratings of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party rose 1.5 percentage points to 16.4 percent. (Yonhap)