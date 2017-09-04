Ruling party chief proposes sending special envoys to US, N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea's ruling party chief on Monday proposed sending special envoys to both the United States and North Korea to defuse tensions aggravated by the communist regime's recent provocations, including its nuclear test.



During her policy speech at the National Assembly, Choo Mi-ae also suggested that Seoul continue to pursue cross-border talks and broker dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, stressing it must remain opposed to any possibility of war on the peninsula.



Her remarks came amid growing skepticism both in Seoul and Washington over diplomatic solutions to the decades-old nuclear standoff that has shown no signs of abating with the North holding firmly onto its nuclear and missile programs as a means of regime survival.



This photo, taken on Sept. 3, 2017, shows Choo Mi-ae, the leader of the ruling Democratic Party, speaking during a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

"The (Seoul) government must oppose any war on the Korean Peninsula under any circumstances, and must not stop or give up dialogue efforts," Choo said in the speech marking the start of a 100-day regular parliamentary session."Our government, within its capacity, has to actively urge for or broker dialogue between the North and the US," she added.The party leader also used the speech to condemn Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test on Sunday and warned that the government and the party will "sternly respond to the North's reckless provocation" with all available military means.Tensions spiked as the North conducted what it claims to have been a test of a hydrogen bomb mountable on an intercontinental ballistic missile. The provocation has escalated calls for the liberal government to rethink its "dovish" stance towards the unruly regime.During her speech, Choo reiterated the importance of peace, saying a "balance of terror" must be changed into a "balance of coexistence."The balance of terror -- a nuclear deterrence strategy adopted during the Cold War era -- is based on the belief that a nuclear exchange would lead to mutual annihilation.Choo, in addition, berated the conservative bloc for criticizing the current government's North Korea policy, stressing that it was the past two rightwing governments that cut all inter-Korean dialogue channels and escalated military tensions on the peninsula. (Yonhap)