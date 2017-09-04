Seoul emphasizes peninsula peace in response to Trump‘s ’appeasement‘ rebuke

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

South Korea said Sunday it will continue to push for the denuclearization of North Korea through peaceful means in response to US President Donald Trump's tweet that accused Seoul of talking about "appeasement" policy."Korea is a country that experienced a fratricidal war. The destruction of war should not be repeated in this land," the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement."We will not give up and will continue to push for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through peaceful means working together with our allies," President Moon Jae-in's office said.The statement was issued in response to a tweeter message Trump posted earlier in the day following North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date.The US leader wrote, "South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!"Moon's office denied differences with Washington in dealing with North Korea, saying the two allies firmly share the need to impose maximum sanctions and pressure and ultimately bring it to the dialogue table through such measures. (Yonhap)