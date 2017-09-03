[Graphic News] KAIST, POSTECH named among top 10 young universities

WORLD

Nanyang Technological University in Singapore retained its No. 1 spot in the latest rankings of the world’s top 50 universities established in the last 50 years, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World Universities Rankings.The young universities are ranked according to performance across six criteria: Academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per faculty member, ratio of faculty members to students, proportion of international students and proportion of international faculty members.Seven of the top 10 universities for this ranking are in Asia. The list placed the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology in the No. 3 spot and Pohang University of Science and Technology at No. 5.