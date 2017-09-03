Seoul issued 33 heat wave warnings, alerts this summer

NATIONAL

Seoul recorded 33 days of extreme heat waves this summer, which is eight fewer days than last year, the city government said Sunday.



Thirty-three heat wave warnings and alerts were issued due to sweltering heat this summer, with the number of tropical nights calculated at 19 days, it said, adding that the highest daily temperature was 35.4 C on July 25.





(Yonhap)

The number of patients due to scorching heat was 106, down 64 on-year, it said, adding that no deaths were reported.The city set up 74 tents at crosswalks to provide shade to people waiting for the light to change.A total of 58,000 tons of water was also sprayed on the streets to lower the urban temperature, it added. (Yonhap)