[Video] Cheonan-Nonsan Expressway collision results in 11 casualties

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Sep 3, 2017 - 13:10
  • Updated : Sep 3, 2017 - 18:17


An 8-vehicle pileup on Cheonan-Nonsan expressway resulted in 11 casualties including a couple’s death on Saturday.

At 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, an express bus rammed into the vehicle in front of it at full speed, killing a couple in their 40s and injuring 9 others. The bus did not brake after the first crash. 

Vehicle destroyed in the Cheonan-Nonsan Expressway collision (Yonhap)

The bus driver reportedly told the police that he does not recall the moment of the collision, and that the distance between him and the killed couple’s vehicle suddenly closed in.

The police are investigating the incident, but suspect that the driver dozed off while behind the wheel.

