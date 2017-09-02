N. Korean leader meets young soldiers: KCNA

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hosted a photo event in Pyongyang for a group of the country's youth troops, its state media reported Saturday amid keen global attention on the possibility of additional provocations by his regime.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves to soldiers in a photograph released by North Korea`s state media. Yonhap

Kim took photos with participants in the fourth conference of "active secretaries of primary organizations of the youth league of the Korean People's Army (KPA)," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The photo session took place at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which serves as the mausoleum for his grandfather Kim Il-sung and father Kim Jong-il.The KCNA did not specify the date of the event but it's believed to have been held on Friday.He "warmly congratulated the secretaries of primary organizations and young officials of the youth league of the KPA who fully demonstrate the resourcefulness and bravery of youngsters at the posts standing guard over the homeland and at major sites for building a socialist power," it said in an English-language dispatch.Kim was accompanied by senior military officials including Gen. Kim Won-hong who has reportedly returned to power after having been purged.Early this year, South Korean officials said he was removed from the post of state security minister.But he showed up again at military events reported by the North's media in April and June.A Japanese newspaper reported last month that Kim has taken the office of deputy director of the KPA General Political Department. In its latest report, the KCNA did not reveal his official job position. (Yonhap)