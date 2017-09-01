Man fined for altering President Moon’s profile as ‘N. Korean’

NATIONAL

A software company CEO surnamed Yang was sentenced to a criminal fine Friday for altering President Moon Jae-in and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung’s profile on Wikipedia as “North Korean politician.”



The Seoul Central District Court fined Yang 4 million won ($3,500) for defamation and violation of the Public Official Election Act.



Yang had been indicted for editing the nationality information of Moon and Lee, then presidential candidates from “Republic of Korea” to “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” on Feb. 27.



The court said, “During the crucial political period (when election campaign was taking place), the edit he made to the candidates’ Wikipedia profile was made widely available to the public, possibly creating a misleading impression about the candidates.”



However, the court said the relatively little impact of the edit on the election result was taken into account as an extenuating factor. The court said the edited info was taken down in 6 hours, and was so apparently false that its influence on the election was minimal.

