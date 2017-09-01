Ssangyong VP appointed as new ICCK Chairman

Tumbe worked with Mahindra & Mahindra for more than 30 years and was vice president of financing and accounts in the company’s Automotive Division before coming to Korea in 2013 as vice president and CFO of Ssangyong Motor Company.
|ICCK Chairman Vasudev Tumbe (ICCK)
“India is one of the most promising markets in the world and with the current Government policies and reforms like GST, the Indian economy is poised for sustained growth,” Tumbe said in the statement.
“The timing could not have been better for Korean businesses to go to India and I can see the ICCK playing a significant role to enhance India-Korea trade. I look forward to the ICCK continuing to contribute to the next phase of business development between India and Korea,” he added.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)