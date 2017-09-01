IU to drop second cover EP this month

The album is the singer’s second cover EP following “A Flower Bookmark” released in May 2014.
The 2014 album featured the singer’s cover versions of K-pop classics from 1980s to 90s, such as Kim Chang-wan’s “The Meaning of You,” Kim Wan-sun’s “Pierrot Smiles at Us” and Kim Kwang-seok’s “Flower.” It received favorable reactions both from critics and the general public, sweeping the local music charts with all of its eight tracks.
|IU (FAVE Entertainment)
After its release in April, the album topped all eight local music charts -- Melon, Genie, Mnet, Naver Music, Bugs, Olleh Music, Soribada and Monkey3 -- with its lead track “Palette” while its other tracks secured the following top spots on the charts.
IU is recently starring on JTBC’s variety show “Hyori’s Homestay” which shows the K-pop diva Lee Hyo-ri and her husband Lee Sang-soon hosting a guesthouse on Jeju Island. In the show, IU appears as a guesthouse employee.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)