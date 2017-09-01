Cheong Wa Dae proposes forming consultation body with ruling, opposition parties

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Friday proposed forming a permanent consultation body involving ruling and opposition parties to discuss national issues and ways to manage state affairs."The people are demanding productive politics. And there are many issues the government, ruling and opposition parties must put their heads together to address, especially during the regular parliamentary session," Jun Byung-hun, the top presidential aide for political affairs, said at a press briefing.Jun, a former lawmaker, noted that President Moon Jae-in had personally proposed forming the body while meeting with floor leaders of the five ruling and opposition parties in May.The renewed proposal came hours after the country's unicameral parliament opened its regular session.The consultation body, if formed, will mark the first of its kind to include opposition parties in discussing ways to run the nation.Such discussions usually involve only the presidential office, the government and the ruling party."President Moon has said the opposition parties are partners in managing our nation. He has also promised to frequently meet with opposition party officials," Jun said."I once again cordially make the proposal, believing we may reach better decisions and realize more productive politics through a permanent, regular consultation body called the state affairs consultation body of the government and ruling, opposition parties," he added. (Yonhap)