Renault Samsung Aug. sales surge 28% on exports

Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of French carmaker Renault S.A., said Friday its August sales jumped 28 percent from a year earlier on increased exports.Renault Samsung sold 19,469 vehicles in August, up from 15,240 units the previous year, helped by strong overseas demand for its QM6 SUV, the company said in a statement.Domestic sales fell 9.2 percent on-year to 7,001 cars from 7,713 units. But exports surged 66 percent to 12,468 from 7,527 during the same period, the statement said.In particular, exports of the QM6 SUV soared to 3,683 last month compared with just 348 a year earlier, it said.In the January-August period, the carmaker said it sold 178,659 autos, up 13 percent from 157,654 the previous year.The company's current lineup also includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 subcompact SUV, and the SM7, SM6 and SM5 sedans.Renault S.A. owns an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)