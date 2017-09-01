Lena Park to become KBS World Radio DJ

ENTERTAINMENT

Park Jung-hyun (Herald Pop)

Power vocalist Lena Park will be debuting as a radio DJ on the program “One Fine Day” on KBS World Radio.“It’s been my longtime dream to be a DJ,” she told reporters at a press conference Friday at the Yeouido KBS headquarters.“One Fine Day” will be delivering Korean music and musicians’ stories to listeners in English.“I want to make a program that can get close to and offer good music to foreigners in Korea and people abroad,” the veteran R&B singer said.Park, who married a Korean-American professor in Hawaii in July said, “Marriage is a new beginning and I’m glad to have a new beginning in work as well,” Park said.“I want to invite musicians who can speak English and talk to them about music. I want to dig deep into the K-pop scene and we’re preparing a section with lyricist Kim Eana. There are many people in Korea today who speak good English even with no overseas experience,” she said.“One Fine Day” will begin airing on Sept. 4, Mondays to Fridays at 5:10 p.m.KBS World Radio, an English-language radio channel, plans to expand its services and programming starting Sept. 4 in all areas such as reporting, culture and entertainment. It will launch a 24-hour English service on the KBS Radio mobile app Kong.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)