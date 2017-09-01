Merck features textile facade based on OPV, OLED tech at Seoul Biennale

BUSINESS

A textile facade concept combining Merck’s OPV and OLED technologies is on display at the Seoul Biennale on Friday (Merck Korea)

German display materials maker Merck on Friday unveiled a new textile facade concept combining organic photovoltaics and organic light-emitting diodes technologies at the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism.The facade concept was prepared by Merck in partnership with OledWorks, OPVIUS and South Korean chemicals company Kolon.German architects Nikolaus Hirsch and Michel Muller as well as New York-based Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija designed the work as part of their ongoing project called “The Land.”Titled “Do We Dream Under The Same Sky,” the facade has been designed to “produce energy and emit light using advanced OPV and OLED technology, while seamlessly combining natural beauty with innovative design,” according to Merck.The shingle-like facade is suspended from a series of four-meter long bamboo tubes, which symbolizes oriental elegance, integrity and simplicity, the firm said.After being featured at the Seoul Biennale in 2017, the facade concept will pass through multiple exhibitions in Germany and arrive at the final destination or “The Land” near Chiang Mai, Thailand where the prototype will be expanded to a 400 square meter building for research and a workshop.“Merck material solutions show the capability to combine innovative technologies, transform architecture and extend the realm of possibilities,” said Martina Hueber, Head of Global Operative Marketing OLED at Merck.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)