Galaxy Note 8 price to hover above 1 million won: Samsung

BUSINESS

The head of Samsung Electronics Co.'s mobile business said Friday the price of the newly introduced Galaxy Note 8 phablet is likely to hover above 1 million won ($887).



During a meeting with reporters in Berlin, Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics' mobile business, said it will be "extremely difficult" to keep the price lower than 1 million won in South Korea, expressing an apology over his earlier statement.



The price tag on the 64-GB Galaxy Note 7 was $850 in the United States and 988,900 won in South Korea.







(Yonhap)

When asked about the release of LG Electronics Inc.'s V30, Koh said Samsung Electronics hold its own "road map" for Galaxy products, saying its business plan keeps track of consumers, and do not consider rival products.Koh said Samsung will wait for the results on a state agency's latest investigation on the fire-catching Galaxy S7 but added he believes the company has done sufficient efforts to prevent such a malfunction.Yoon Boo-keun, who heads Samsung's home appliances business, added its affiliate Harman International Industries will release an artificial intelligence speaker next year."As Harman boasts a lead in the field of audio technologies, it can be competitive when joining ties with the consumer electronics segment," Yoon said. "There will be an AI speaker around next year." (Yonhap)