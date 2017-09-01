NK leader's public activity focused on missile development in July, Aug.

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un focused on weapons development during his public activity in July and August without any inspection of economy-related facilities, an analysis on news reports showed Friday.



Among his 13 public activities in the cited period, 12 involved Kim inspecting military-related areas, according to Yonhap News Agency's analysis on North Korea's state media reports. Ten of such cases were related to missile development.



Tensions between the North and the United States heightened in July and August as North Korea's firing of two intercontinental ballistic missiles prompted an angry reaction from Washington.



This image captured from footage by North Korea`s state TV broadcaster on Aug. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watching the firing of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan.

In July, North Korea tested two ICBMs, which analysts say may put much of the US mainland within range, including Los Angeles and Chicago.On Aug. 14, Kim was briefed on the country's plan to fire four missiles toward the US territory of Guam before he delayed the plan. He also observed the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which flew over Japan on Tuesday.His last inspection of economy-related facilities was conducted in late June when he visited a newly built factory on dental sanitary goods.Kim's move is seen as showing his resolve to focus on advancing nuclear weapons and missiles to pressure the US and take an upper hand in dealing with Washington. (Yonhap)