US sends B-1Bs, F-35s to Korea as warning against Pyongyang

NATIONAL

F-35B stealth jets and B-1B bombers fly over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday. (Air Force)

Four F-35B stealth jets and two B-1B strategic bombers from the United States trained with South Korea‘s F-15K fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday in response to North Korea’s continued ballistic missile launches and nuclear weapons development, the South‘s Air Force announced.The unprecedented combined maneuver involved the F-35Bs from Japan and the long-range bombers based in Guam as well as a squadron of four F-15Ks, it said.They staged air-to-ground precision-strike drills against the North’s core facilities over the Pilseung Range in the eastern mountainous province of Gangwon. They used MK-84, MK-82 and GBU-32 bombs.The Air Force characterized the training as a joint “air interdiction operation,” saying it showed the allies‘ resolve to deal resolutely with the North’s provocation that threatens regional and global peace.Also mobilized was a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling plane, a defense source said.“Our Air Force has the capability of conducting perfect combined operations,” Lt. Gen. Won In-chul, commander of South Korean Air Force Operations Command. “No matter when, how and where the enemy provokes, we will perfectly retaliate to make it feel an insurmountable sense of fear and deep regret.”The high-profile practice came two days after the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over the northern territory of Japan.The North also launched three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Aug. 26, according to the allies‘ militaries.In the meantime, Seoul and Washington wrapped up their annual war games on Thursday, the South’s Defense Ministry said, with tensions high after Pyongyang‘s latest missile launch over Japan.Tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops took part in the Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military drills, a largely computer-simulated exercise that ran for two weeks in the South.The annual drills are viewed by nuclear-armed Pyongyang as a highly provocative rehearsal for invasion, and it always meets them with threats of strong military counteraction.The joint exercises began as North Korea and the US engaged in a war of words, which included President Donald Trump’s apocalyptic warning to rain “fire and fury” on Pyongyang.North Korea responded by threatening to launch a salvo of missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam -- a plan from which it later appeared to back off.But on Tuesday, Pyongyang fired an intermediate range missile over northern Japan, with its state media calling it “a part of the muscle-flexing” against the war games.Leader Kim Jong-un, who oversaw the drills, warned the latest test was “a curtain-raiser” of the North‘s “resolute countermeasures” against the UFG exercises, the KCNA news agency said.North Korea says it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself against the US and analysts say Pyongyang has made rapid strides in its ballistic technology in defiance of seven sets of United Nations resolutions.In July it conducted two successful ICBM launches which appeared to bring most of the US mainland into range.(Yonhap/AFP)